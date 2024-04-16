Arsenal Opinion: Five years on and Arteta is still making the same mistakes

Well lovely Arsenal people, I’m still gutted. The standards to win this league demand perfection. If you have a lead on City you best hold on to it, or they will take it and not give it back. I read the articles and comments on this wonderful platform. People want an “explanation” why we didn’t win. It’s pretty simple, and I said it. We didn’t want it enough, we didn’t look like we cared. We crumbled at the opportunity to take control of the title.
We haven’t learned our lesson. You can’t win the league with 13 players. Pep is the master of managing his squad. He can write a book on how De Bruyne is managed. If he was in our squad he’d have played every second possible and most likely be nursing an injury right now.
The past 2 seasons we didn’t trust our bench, and after 200+ million spent we still don’t. Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Rice and Havertz play every minute. It’s not a coincidence Villa looked fresher than us even though we had 48 hours more rest. The players are vastly overplayed.
Sure Havertz, Jesus and Trossard all missed chances, but the fact we don’t rotate and trust the bench is solely on the manager and that is his squad. He gave Eddie 100k/w and number 14. Numbers mean nothing anymore I guess, because Smith Rowe with number 10 on his back did absolutely nothing, but is it his fault really? He’s played one game against Luton. He doesn’t have match rhythm.
People sing 60 million down the drain, but Kai at least plays. The real money down the drain went for Fabio Vieira. 35 mill for a player who doesn’t play. I don’t even know if he’s good or not, because all I saw this season was him turning the Fulham lead on his head, before a certain left back gifted them a corner and the game ended 2:2.
But again with no game time what is he going to do? Why did we extend Reiss’ contract? Is Thomas Partey a ghost? The lynchpin of our midfield last season. We needed legs in our midfield which was overran once again and we brought on Jorginho. Do late and poor subs remind you of the previous 2 seasons? The way we crumbled when the expectations were on us.
People voted with their feet when they left the Emirates early and I can’t blame them. They were let down once again. I haven’t forgotten that Villarreal performance and I tried to warn you, but Arsenal fans don’t want to hear the truth. We’re not as good as we think we are.
This has happened 5 season in a row under Arteta and people still want “reasons”. The only agenda I have is for Arsenal to win major honours. Zinchenko shouldn’t be near that squad. The guy is a liability. He cost us against Liverpool last year which started our downfall. This season he cost us against 10 man Fulham at home giving away the corner that they scored. Against Brighton he let the ball past him to put us in danger. I thought we moved past him, and when he was out of the side our defence was solid. Gabriel has looked a mess since Zinny went back in the side. Is it a coincidence?
Player favouritism strikes again and I must say, there’s another player Arteta brought who’s cost us. David Raya. I’ve seen Van Der Saar win United titles with saves that won football matches. When will Raya produce one? Fair play for the Porto penalties, but his nerves set a domino effect that led to Bayern’s equaliser and then our mentality crumbled. He was lucky when we beat City at home that his mistake in the first 5 minutes didn’t cost us. We’re lucky he’s on loan and we can still save 27 million and go buy Milan’s GK for example. There are other options.
Finally, remember how in January 2 seasons back we binned Aubameyang and didn’t buy a striker, and eventually bottled the top 4? Imagine if we had a proper goalscorer, that put the chances we had against Villa away? We didn’t have money for him, because we spent in on player we don’t trust to play the games.
This is the first manager I’ve seen actually backed. We gave him a proper war chest. City at the Bernabeau had Foden put an absolute worldie out of nothing! Then Gvardiol repeated it in the same game! Who in this Arsenal side can do that? We haven’t had a player that can decide games alone since Alexis Sanchez.
We don’t want those kind of players. We have a system and if it doesn’t work, we are done, finished. It suffocates the players. I’ve seen MacAlister put belters against Fulham and Sheffield that won Liverpool games. Their problem is that they relied on this too much on individual quality and eventually it didn’t work out against Palace, but how nice would it have been to have a player that can shoot from outside the box?
We play Bayern on Wednesday. They are not great, but that doesn’t mean we’ll beat them. Our European record speaks for itself. Saliba was shaking his head at the end of the Villa game and that shake told me everything. You think when he goes to the French camp and meets Camavinga who tells him of CL and league titles, he’d want to stay here? Saka has been the best player here how many years? He’s seen Harry Kane waste his career at Tottenham, he’ll move on eventually to actually win things.
We’re no longer a project, it’s year 5. We were promised when we moved from Highbury that we’ll compete with Bayern. Wednesday is a great time to prove that. We need a performance for the history books, but even if we go past them, whixh is highly unlikely. What will we do against Man City? They may have not beaten us this season, but the mental edge is firmly with them. If we play now, they’d wipe the floor with us. They beat Villa 4-1. No choke, no bottle, job done.
I’m sorry for the long piece. If people find my articles annoying I’m happy to leave at any time, but the truth is we need a really hard look at ourselves. Who we are and what we want to achieve. I saw Xhaka lift the Bundesliga title without losing a game all season up to now and Arteta had the audacity to say that our record would be worthy of a title in any other European league. Really, Mikel, really?
Wednesday is do or die. The players didn’t have the fire in their eyes against Villa, will they summon it at the Allianz Arena? I doubt it. And the false positivity I see with a majority of the Arsenal fans will not do the job for sure. Unfortunately this is the real reason we’ve not won a title for 20 years. There’s no accountability, because when someone does an inquest on why we didn’t win the title, they’re deemed negative.
Wenger was labelled crazy for saying a team can go Invincible. He set a standard and defined the odds. It’s what great managers do. Mourinho beat our invincible side and Fergie’s United.
Conte won while Pep was here in the EPL, so did Klopp. It can be done. It’s our own fault if it doesn’t happen. Don’t find excuses and don’t blame anything else.
Konstantin
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
Simple fact is that if he were still making the same mistakes, we wouldn’t be pushing for a title 2 seasons running.
Pushing for a title and actually winning it are 2 different things Jen. The moment control was firmly in our hands we couldn’t handle the pressure like the previous 2 seasons.
We spent so many years under Wenger trying to make the top 4. I want to know what club are we going to be? Is it about balancing the books, or winning the titles? 2nd or 4th doesn’t mean anything in the history books. I’ve seen Chelsea finish outside the top 4 and win the CL. Win, lift the trophy, that’s what I want to see Arsenal do.
Spot on. Next year we will do the exact same thing again. And the year after. We will go on long runs and look great at times, but when it comes to actually challenging when it counts, we will choke.
Is this the process we are meant to trust?
Some points made and many negatives too. My point what do you think we should do now. Sack everybody and call on Jose?
How many League has Klopp won in 9yrs? Talk is cheap guys. We will get there soon.
simple sack Klopp
sack Ange
sack Unai
sack Southgate…oops, never mind
More then 0
Are you suggesting we have to wait another 4 years till we can question anything
In the event we don’t win any title, I’d be willing to give Arteta another go, hopping that he’ll sober up and return Raya to Brentford and get a world-class CF. Most of our players are good. Even the subs just need to be rotated to be match sharp. Next season is likely to see Man City get huge point deductions leading to an open title race. Klopp will be gone so we should have an easy ride🤷🏼
Any penalties Man (115) City get will be for the season AFTER next, 2025/2026 at the earliest, even later when the City legal team launches legal challenges to overturn the decisions made by the regulator in summer 2025. The hearings start this autumn.
If you aren’t seeing the same mistakes been made repeatedly, then you must be contented with nearly.
Trossard play false 9 and we were winning, then GJ came back from injury and went straight into the starting 11 at the expense of the Belgian, we know the outcome. GJ is back with his goal drought automatically into the 11 again. Zinc is back and the best defence is leaking goals and you say it isn’t the same mistakes been repeated?
The point is, we do not have leaders in our squad. The mentality of all our players is very weak. Our fans want to appreciate our captain Odegaard staying back after the final whistle to clap at the fans. How does that help us really? We would rather see him fight against the opponents on the pitch instead. The leadership of Xhaka is sorely missed. Its not a coincidence that Xhaka won the league unbeaten, the same date and time that we bottled the league hard. That is the same problem with Bruno and Man Utd, that is also why they are unable to win anything.
Our players are simply too nice and unable to make tactical fouls, win cheap freekicks and disrupt the momentum of the opponents. Take that Smith Rowe incident towards the end of the game, I was hoping he would bring him down and take the red card and that way we would still have a chance to equalize to make it 1-1. The same problem with Kiwior who didnt try to bring down Sane when he dribbled past him easily. On the other hand, Partey immediately kicked a player and got a yellow when he senses a counter would hurt us. He really proved that he is a student of Simeone.
Take that incident with Valverde bringing down Morata clean through on goal, he not only saved a certain goal but also provided his team with a fighting chance which they DID win at the end. Our players simply do not have the mentality to ‘win at all costs’. Its the same Philosophy that Wenger had in his final years and he was too stubborn to change his methods.
only 1 team wins the League
sack all 19 others for losing the League
very sad if you can not see the absolutely massive positive transformation Arteta has delivered
why don’t you try ‘Arteta Out’ with some Man U fans, or Chelsea, or even Spurs – they will laugh in your face
If truth be told, it must be stated in clear terms that Arteta’s biases is bane of not being able to win trophies. Why on earth will you allow Zinchenko near that team? This obsession of inverted full back is no more working and unfortunately,Arteta could not see it. Why would you reward a player by starting him in a game because of one -off game performance? A coach or manager should be able to know and understand his player’s abilities. Most fans know that Trossard is better from the bench. Jesus is always wasteful when leading the attack and ofcourse, the team struggles each time Harvertz plays in the midfield. These are not rocket science. Why is it that Arteta find it difficult to understand this? Why would Arteta keep experimenting after all these years? Some fans will tell you that he has made the team competitive again. Has the competitiveness translated to winning trophies?
I have said it severally that Arsenal will not win PL with Arteta as the coach unless he did away with his biases in team selections. I don’t care to be seen as negative.
This is the third time in a row that the emotions of fans will be toyed by the coach and his team. Is Arsenal another version of American WWF where the more you look, the more you see? I vote for Artetaout if by the end of the season, we missed lifting the PL.
You have said it all, arsenal fans on this platform love to praise mediocrity than state the facts, a time will come that arsenal may not be able to get this far again. These season is the time arsenal should have taken the league.
Let’s pray for a miracle
Whenever someone questions or criticizes Arteta, his tactics and decisions, they are labeled as “negative.” Even some players seem to be off-limits as excuses are rampant for them.
I try to be consistent in my praise and criticism, and base my opinions on standards and productivity rather than feelings and emotions.
In Wenger’s final years with Arsenal it was clear to many that he was not the manager to turn things around for us; his approach, tactics, and transfers were not improving our situation.
However, too many were disrespectful in my opinion, and he deserved better for his accomplishments at Arsenal than he received at his end.
Now, one dare not criticize; our “project” is only in its 5th year, we have ONLY spent nearly 800 million, still do not rotate in spite of having depth in positions.
Rarely have I seen any rational person calling to sack Arteta. The idea is absurd, unproductive, and who would replace him?
However, no one is beyond criticism, and people are merely raising questions or voicing concerns. Is that so wrong? Does that make you negative or merely consistent? Applying standards is negative or plastic?
If one can’t question the manager, then we are finished already. Is that what we want in our manager? Unquestioned, unchecked, just sit down shut up and do as you are told? Are we so meek and submissive as fans?
👍🫡
Durand
That was a thoroughly considered and reasonable post.
Objective criticism has value but unfortunately, I find reading a rant such as Konstantin’s post today and the one earlier of no value at all. It’s just one ghastly long list of everything that could possibly be wrong with Arsenal over years and years.
He apologised for going on and on, but is Arteta so terrible that it was necessary to write a spiel that long? I have no problem with reading opposing opinions to mine. There are times when I have been persuaded into a adopting a different view which is the purpose of decent debate, but I just found the nature of that post hopelessly out of touch with reality
” the more you look, the less you see”
Good, hard-hitting article, Konstantine. I agree. As a coach, Arteta is excellent, but as a manager he is once again found lacking. I have called out his lack of squad management many times and once again he has messed it up during the run-in.
I agree that Zinchenko should ideally be nowhere near the team, but at least keep him away from LB. He could do a job alongside Rice if Kiwior were in at LB. He is a good player technically but lacks any positional awareness, a bit like Jesus.
I think you will be disappointed when Raya is inevitably purchased at the end of the season. I don’t think he’s great, but for the way Arteta intends for us to play, he is preferable to Ramsdale. If it were just a case of keeping the ball out of the net I don’t think there’d be any need to replace Aaron.
I think Kai Havertz is excellent and will have a great career at Arsenal. His purchase represents unusually shrewd business from Arteta. My support of him has been unwavering and will continue to be so because even when he isn’t having the best of games he at least tries. Sadly, Jesus only ever tries, without ever producing anything substantial.
No team, us included, has a devine right to win the league or even be in contention, so the fact that we are demonstrates Arteta’s coaching ability, but the fact we are 4 points worse off than at this stage last season and he is still making the same mistakes suggests this might be as good as it gets for now.
No one is saying MA isn’t trying, but 1. he’s very poor when it comes to rotation
2. His favouritism is hunting the team
3. We need a proper finisher (GJ should have scored goals that would have won vs Bayern and Villa)
I just got this to say, “Put Real Madrid, PSG, Inter Milan, And Leverkursen In the Premierd league, and Man City will still be the Favorites” Let that sink in. We have a young manager and a young team still on an upward trajectory, we haven’t plateaued yet. if Mikel Arteta had a couple previous jobs, and maybe five, six, seven years prior to taken charge or Arsenal, then I migth be seeing things differently. Having said that, if we win nothing and he gets the sack, so be it, we move on, but personally am excersizing patience
Over the years there have been many times we were on the same page on many issues., Konstantin.
But at this time I think may people overreact to our loss this past weekend. Piers Morgan included. We are still in the title race which, this year, has been closer between three great teams than I can remember. Villa didn’t kill us the way we lost games late last season. It is clear as daylight to me that we have made a big step this season. And just because we lost to Villa doesn’t mean we bottled it IMO.
When I saw our picture list for this last run in, p[laying practically every three days and knowing we are still a pretty thin squad, it was quite clear that we would struggle with a team as deep as City.
Yes, at time we can second guess the manager. Some journalist thought Arteta should not have rotated his squad against Villa and instead should have started Jorginho. Some, like me, think we should have rotated players like ESR into the squad more often. But it is hard to argue, IMO, that Arteta, is improving this team year-over-year and that the owners have shown their ambition by backing Edu and Arteta with big money. But a deep squad is not built in a few years. Hopefully we will add a top striker this summer and with the return of Timber and perhaps another great midfielder we will perhaps make another step.
And yes, we have made mistakes in the transfer market and Vieira seems to be one of them. But every top team has made mistakes in the transfer market
The players that we bought and fit our budget last year, Jesus and Zinchenko gave us a big boost last year. We have grown so fast and our team and youngsters have developed to such an extent that we have outgrown these two players as automatic starters. To me, that is a reflection of progress.
Finally, every team has injuries, but I believe 100% that if we had Timber for even half the games this season or this past Sunday, our season would have been even better.
For me, if we finish in the top 3 this season, even if we lose to Bayern, we have had a good season with obvious progress, allowing us to make another step this summer by adding and selling the right players.
Having stayed in the PL title race, and still being in it, with two highly experienced and talented squads like Liverpool and City is no small feat.
I wholeheartedly agree