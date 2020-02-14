Five young players Mikel Arteta can build Arsenal around

Mikel Arteta has the building blocks in place to totally revolutionise Arsenal.

It is easy to be all doom and gloom as an Arsenal fan when so many of the senior players do not deliver the goods, drain the club in wages and have little sell on value. However, there are at least five good reasons why the future is a lot more brighter than it may look today and that is because of the abundance of very talented youngsters that Arteta can rebuild Arsenal with.

William Saliba

We have not seen him in an Arsenal shirt as of yet and so we do not have any real idea whether he will succeed in the English game but the reports on him are all positive and he is supposed to be something special.

Kieran Tierney

He is not a teenager but at aged 22 he could still have a good decade at the top. If he transfers his Celtic form to Arsenal he will be a star for years to come.

Bukayo Saka

The 18-year-old has already shown how versatile he is and has also shown the quality he possesses. Used right he could be a superstar.

Matteo Guendouzi

He is only 20 and is getting better the more games he plays, he has already been included in the France national squad and if he continues his progress could be the lynchpin in the middle of the park we have been looking for.

Gabriel Martinelli

Very little needs to be said about the Brazilian teenager, he is something special and could one day be a Ballon d’Or winner.

Other youngsters that have the potential to be top quality players include Folarin Balogun. Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Emile Smith Rowe.

Mikel Arteta can easily build a future Arsenal team around the five players listed above in the same way Sir Alex Ferguson built his United team around the class of 92.

Of course, experienced and big money signings are required as well but these youngsters will be the core in the years to come if Arteta has the vision that would be required and I believe he does.