Five youngsters invited to Arsenal’s first team training ahead of Brentford game

In preparation for their upcoming match against Brentford, Arsenal has extended invitations to several promising academy youngsters to join their latest first-team training session.

The Gunners have faced a string of injuries in recent weeks, prompting expectations that they will seize the opportunity to provide valuable playing time to some of their budding talents in the Carabao Cup.

Under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal maintains its longstanding tradition of nurturing young talents and affording them first-team opportunities when they are deemed ready.

As they gear up for the Brentford fixture, Arsenal Youth has disclosed that Lino Sousa, Reuell Walters, Jimi Gower, Charles Sagoe Jr., and James Sweet all participated in the most recent first-team training session. These talented youngsters are widely recognised as the cream of the crop within the academy and are arguably the closest to securing a spot in the senior squad compared to their peers.

With an eye on player rotation and injury prevention, Arsenal may even grant a debut to at least one of these rising stars, particularly if Arteta intends to rest his key players and reduce the risk of further injuries.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest youngsters in England and they are being groomed at our academy by the best hands.

They deserve to get the chance to train with the team and some may hopefully get some minutes in the Brentford game.