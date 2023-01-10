Fixture details Conti Cup Quarter Finals Arsenal Women v Aston Villa – will we see Jordan?

Fixture update Conti Cup quarter-finals Arsenal Women v Aston Villa by Michelle

Arsenal’s FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Quarter Final Match against Aston Villa Women will take place at Meadow Park on Thursday 26th January at 19:45 and tickets will go on sale today, Tuesday 10th January, at 2pm. You can purchase tickets here from 2pm.

Arsenal & Chelsea both join the Conti Cup at the Quarter Final stage due to their participation in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, whilst 22 other teams have been battling it out. Five group winners and the best runner-up join Arsenal and Chelsea in the quarter-finals. Aston Villa finished top of their group which included Manchester United and Everton amongst others.

Please note tickets for this match are included in the Women’s Season Ticket. Aston Villa fans who are wishing to travel to Meadow Park for the game should purchase tickets here. These tickets will be in the South Stands of the ground.

See highlights of the last time our Gunners played the Villans away at Villa Park in their final WSL match of 2022 in which Arsenal came from behind to beat Viilla 4-1. Jordan Nobbs scored the final goal of that match and her final WSL goal for Arsenal. Jordan has since left Arsenal and signed for Aston Villa. We fully expect Jordan to be in the Villa squad that will face Arsenal at Meadow Park. That shall be very interesting indeed.

Michelle Maxwell

