Flamengo in talks to sign Jorginho early ahead of Club World Cup

Flamengo are in discussions to bring forward Jorginho’s arrival in Brazil, as they prepare for this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. According to The Athletic, talks are underway to secure the early release of the Italian international before his Arsenal contract officially expires.

Jorginho has already agreed to join Flamengo on a free transfer this summer, ending his two-and-a-half-year spell at Arsenal. His current deal runs until 30th June, meaning the Gunners are within their rights to retain him until then. However, Flamengo have submitted a special request to release the midfielder early so that he can take part in the Club World Cup.

The tournament kicks off on 14th June, with Flamengo playing their first match on 17th June. If Arsenal decline to release Jorginho before the end of his contract, he would miss a significant portion of the competition, which runs until 13th July. However, Arsenal are reportedly open to the proposal if an amicable agreement can be reached.

Arsenal weighing Flamengo’s early request

Should the deal be approved, Jorginho would leave North London ahead of schedule to begin preparations for the tournament. Flamengo are set to face ES Tunis in their opener, with a potential clash against Chelsea later in the competition, and possibly one of LAFC or Club América.

Jorginho is expected to leave the club having made 79 appearances across all competitions. While his playing time has decreased, Arsenal will still be losing a valuable figure with considerable experience. His departure was long anticipated, but the timing now becomes the central question.

What does this mean for Arsenal’s midfield?

In addition to Jorginho’s exit, Arsenal face uncertainty over another experienced midfielder, Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has yet to sign a new contract, with his current deal also expiring this summer. Although there have been suggestions that the club may consider extending his stay, nothing has been finalised.

Given both players are on the wrong side of 30, and with youth options still developing, Arsenal must weigh the balance between experience and progression carefully.

Should Arsenal grant Flamengo’s request and allow Jorginho to leave early?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

