Flamini addresses rumours of him taking over at Arsenal

Mathieu Flamini is one of a few footballers who have managed to use the wealth that they gained from their playing days to set themselves up in the business world.

The former Arsenal midfielder is the co-founder of GF Biochemicals, a company that is the leading producer of levulinic acid and derivatives all over the world.

While he is yet to retire, he has the money to do so, and there were rumours that he might return to Arsenal and take over the club one day.

The Frenchman has now addressed that, and he claimed that he has no immediate plans for a takeover of Arsenal.

He added that he has been in football all his life and he will certainly remain close to the sport, but he didn’t disclose how involved he would be in the game.

Asked by The Athletic, as reported by Goal.com, whether he expects to launch a bid for control at the Emirates, Flamini said: “No!

“Don’t ask me how I’ll be involved in football, because it’s not something I’ve thought about. But, definitely, it’s something which I’ve been part of forever in my life. I will always want to be part of this community.”

