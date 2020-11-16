Flamini addresses rumours of him taking over at Arsenal

Mathieu Flamini is one of a few footballers who have managed to use the wealth that they gained from their playing days to set themselves up in the business world.
The former Arsenal midfielder is the co-founder of GF Biochemicals, a company that is the leading producer of levulinic acid and derivatives all over the world.
While he is yet to retire, he has the money to do so, and there were rumours that he might return to Arsenal and take over the club one day.
The Frenchman has now addressed that, and he claimed that he has no immediate plans for a takeover of Arsenal.
He added that he has been in football all his life and he will certainly remain close to the sport, but he didn’t disclose how involved he would be in the game.
Asked by The Athletic, as reported by Goal.com, whether he expects to launch a bid for control at the Emirates, Flamini said: “No!
“Don’t ask me how I’ll be involved in football, because it’s not something I’ve thought about. But, definitely, it’s something which I’ve been part of forever in my life. I will always want to be part of this community.”
Arsenal fans do you think he would run our club better if he took over from Stan Kroenke?
Twaddle of a ‘story’
I heard he wanted to resume his playing career, which is nearly as funny as him buying out Kroenke.
I think if he really wants to buy arsenal he can, Kroenke is a business man and if you offer him what he can’t refuse then I think he will definitely sell. I don’t know how true this is but Flamini is said to be worth 14billion and Kroenke is said to be worth 8billion.
At 36 he is a billionaire, reserved, humble and very intelligent, anyone is better than kronke, i wonder why jayz havent as he is a shareholder.
Dangote, world richest black man said, he will when he is done setting up his oil refinery in lagos nigeria, i heard its 95 percent complete.
And the relevance of the story is. He isn’t interested in Arsenal never has never will.
Almost any human on our planet would run our club better than the remote “couldn’t care less, no liking for football or fans” multi billionaire who controls and harms our club.
So yes, as Flamini IS a separate human from Kroenke, he WOULD BE a big improvement.