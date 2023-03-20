Flawless Saka deserves every award and is only going to get better

Bukayo Saka? Tell us in the comments section that the Gunner hasn’t impressed you, because for many of us, the 21-year-old can’t stop warming our hearts game after game this season. In Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, the Arsenal winger scored a brace and assisted Martinelli for Arsenal’s first goal of the game.

Steve Nicol of ESPN described him as “flawless” after his “masterpiece” performance for Arsenal. “Saka, in particular, you’re talking about his age; the maturity of this kid is unbelievable,” he told ESPN. “Football, a lot of the time, is about decision-making. And that’s why we talk about maturity and experience: because experience and maturity means that you make better decisions.

“Well, this guy, he doesn’t make a mistake when it comes to a decision. He passes it at the right time, he dribbles with it at the right time, he’ll try and finish at the right time, he’s aware of what’s gone on around him.

“Really, to look and try and find a flaw, it would take less time than to tell you how good he is, because there doesn’t seem to be a flaw. That’s the kind of form this guy is in.”

There are those who point to the influence of Odegaard or the transformative effect of Zinchenko in driving Arsenal towards this most unlikely of triumphs but, make no mistake, Saka is the main man; their undisputed ‘Starboy’ ✍️ @JBurtTelegraph#TelegraphFootball — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) March 19, 2023

Although almost every Arsenal player has been on another level this season, I don’t think you will disagree with me. Saka is not playing himself into being crowned the PL young player of the season; he is also on course to take home the Arsenal player of the season gong. In 28 league games this term, Saka now has 12 goals and 10 assists, making him the first player to reach double figures in goals and assists this term.

Saka deserves every single award he wins this season, and at his age he can only get better…

Sam P

——————————————–

WATCH – A very happy Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal’s pivotal win over Crystal Palace

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids