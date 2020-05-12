Flip flop pundit changes his mind on how the season should be decided

Just days after suggesting that they should decide the Premier League season on a points-per-game basis, Gary Neville has changed his mind and said that it would be unfair to relegate teams with that system.

The Premier League has been suspended with nine games to go, while the organisers are targeting a restart next month and plans are underway to ensure that the season is finished successfully, some have suggested that this season is ended as it is.

One of the methods that have been suggested for this campaign to be finished has been using the points-per-game system that France used to end their season, and it was backed by Gary Neville some days back.

However, the former Manchester United right-back has now taken back his words and claimed that the system shouldn’t be used to decide the season because it would be unfair to the teams that would be relegated.

He said per the Daily Mail: ‘I don’t believe relegation is fair on the PPG basis. I think if football is to be played, you play for promotion and relegation. But to be relegated with nine games to go, with so much at stake, it doesn’t feel right to me, it feels unfair.

‘Clubs have been demonstrating their self-preservation, but the top clubs are throwing their weight around. I think it’s devastating going down, but to go without having the chance to defend yourself, I think it’s too much.’

The pundit has been one of the most outspoken individuals on the Premier League return and he seems to forget what he has said previously on a regular basis.