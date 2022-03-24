‘Flipping Martinelli’ blamed for England international’s latest injury

Mark Lawrenson has claimed that Liverpool star Trent Alexnader-Arnold’s latest injury is down to Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has been in top form since breaking back into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans, wreaking havoc on opponents’ defences, and it was no different when we took on the Merseyside club.

Martinelli was in fine form from the off, and had Trent hard at work as he attempted to nullify the threat posed down the left-wing, and the defender has now succumbed to a hamstring injury after that clash, and Lawrenson has claimed that is most likely down to the Arsenal man.

The former Red said on the OffTheBall YouTube channel: “He’s injured, isn’t he?

“He probably got injured because flipping Martinelli was twisting and turning him all sorts of different ways in the Arsenal game.”

It wouldn’t be a shock if the damage was done by having to chase the relentless Martinelli about the field, and it will be no surprise if more players were to succumb to injury after being run ragged by the energetic forward.

Patrick