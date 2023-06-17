Flop offered to Fenerbahce as Arsenal hope he leaves

Nicolas Pepe, who joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019 for a record-breaking fee, is now entering the final year of his contract with the club.

Despite being given ample opportunities by manager Mikel Arteta, the Ivorian winger has failed to live up to expectations and Arsenal decided to loan him out to Nice for the previous season.

Unfortunately, Pepe’s performance did not significantly improve during his loan spell, leading Arsenal to actively seek a buyer for the player.

According to Aksam, his agent has reportedly offered him to Turkish side Fenerbahce, hoping they would be willing to give him another opportunity to showcase his abilities.

Arsenal would be open to striking a favourable deal with Fenerbahce for Pepe, as they look to offload the player and potentially recoup some of their investment.

However, it remains uncertain whether Fenerbahce will pursue the signing of Pepe and add him to their squad for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has become a liability for us in the last few seasons and he is simply not good enough to wear our shirt.

The ex-Lille man deceived us that he could get better for so long, but it is now obvious that he is not a player we can bank on, so the earlier he leaves, the better it will be for us as we look to maintain the high standards we set ourselves.

