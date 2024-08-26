Florentino Perez heaps praise on Arsenal loanee after Real Madrid win

Karl Hein was in fine form for Real Valladolid, despite their 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid over the weekend.

The Arsenal loanee had the option to move to the English Championship but chose to join a club in Spain’s top flight instead.

Arsenal is confident that Hein will have a successful loan spell, and so far, he has not been disappointing.

In their latest match, Hein faced a star-studded Real Madrid side and showcased his talent.

The goalkeeper did everything he could to keep his team in the game, and although they ultimately lost, his performance was impressive enough to catch the attention of the Real Madrid president.

After the game, Florentino Perez said, as quoted by Fichajes:

“He has a good build, a very good goalkeeper.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Karl Hein has been doing well in our reserves, and he is already a full international for Estonia, so he is a talent that we need to nurture well.

There is talk of us signing a new goalkeeper to replace Aaron Ramsdale if the Englishman leaves, but it might be better to trust Hein next season, or at least he should get a chance to compete for the number two spot.

