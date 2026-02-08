“Focus” Ian Wright reacts to Arsenal’s win against Sunderland

Ian Wright was pleased with Arsenal’s ability to get the job done against a stubborn Sunderland side after the Gunners secured a 3-0 victory in their league match yesterday. Arsenal were fully aware of the challenge they faced, with the Black Cats having been in excellent form throughout the season.

Despite only recently returning to the top flight, Sunderland have exceeded expectations and could yet finish the campaign in a European position. Their consistency and resilience have marked them out as dangerous opponents, which made the fixture a serious test for Arsenal at a crucial stage of the season.

Arsenal Handles a Difficult Test

The quality of the opposition meant Arsenal could not afford complacency. With the title race entering a decisive period, there is little room for excuses, and every match now carries significant weight. The Gunners understood the importance of securing all three points and approached the game with the focus required to overcome a well-organised side.

At this stage of the season, the pressure has intensified, and results matter more than ever. Arsenal are expected to win games like this if they are to maintain their position at the top, and the manner of the victory will have been just as pleasing as the scoreline itself. The team showed patience, discipline, and control before eventually asserting their superiority.

Wright Praises Professionalism

Wright believes Arsenal’s mindset must now be centred on sustaining momentum and continuing to collect victories. Reflecting on the performance, he highlighted the importance of focus and game management, particularly against opponents who are difficult to break down.

Speaking via Premier League Productions, Wright said, “It was [professional]. Like I said at half-time, the main thing is to focus, play the way we’ve been playing, create the chances and make the game more comfortable. We’ve not done it a lot this season and it’s caused the stadium to get very anxious. But it’s brilliant today, the substitutions come on and did the job.”

His comments underline how Arsenal have grown in maturity during the campaign. The ability to manage tense moments and then use the bench effectively is a key quality for any title contender.

