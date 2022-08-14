Focus on Beth Mead (Arsenal Womens squad Player Profile)

Focus on Beth Mead (Beginners guide to the Arsenal Womens squad)

Mead signed to Arsenal, from Sunderland, in January 2017. She scored on her debut for the club, a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the FA WSL. In September 2017, she was named FA WSL Player of the Month after scoring 5 goals in 3 games. She has represented England in under-17, under-19, and under-23 level. She made her senior debut in November 2016, coming on as a substitute in a friendly against Austria.

Arsenal Women´s 2021/22 Player of the Season by landslide victory, Beth has taken her game to the next level under the guidance of Jonas Eidevall. With 14 goals and 19 assists in just 40 club appearances last season, the stats say it all. In fact, only Vivianne Miedema provided as many goal contributions (33), but Beth’s influence on the pitch doesn’t stop there.

In addition to boasting a magical right foot and being one of the best crossers of a ball in world football, she’s also one of the hardest working members of the team and tops the charts for pressing and defensive actions in the final third.

Beth was also the star of England’s Euro 2022 triumph, winning Player of the Tournament and taking the Golden Boot with six goals from six games.

Honours:

FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup: 2014/15, 2017/18

FA Women’s Super League 2: 2013/14

Barclays FA Women’s Super League: 2018/19

SheBelieves Cup: 2019

All goals. Beth Mead. UEFA Women´s Euros 2022. Outstanding!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVGiGZN2gdw

Winning League Titles, England Journey & Rona The Dog | Beth Mead | My Insta Story:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gTfm1PTGio

Michelle Maxwell

