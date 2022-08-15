Focus on Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile) plus video

If you’re new to women’s football or a new supporter of Arsenal WFC, welcome!

Over the coming days we will focus in on each of the players in the Arsenal Women squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team.

Return to us daily as we focus in on each of the squad players.

Today we focus in on Caitlin Foord

Foord signed to Arsenal, from Sydney FC, in January 2020.

An exciting forward who can play anywhere across the front three, Caitlin has gone from strength to strength since arriving from Sydney FC.

The Australia international averages a goal every two starts – an impressive record considering she’s often running off the left wing. Foord believes that playing for Arsenal allowed her to ‘fall back in love’ with the beautiful game.

AWFC preparations for the 2022/23 season stepped up on Sunday 14th August 2022 as they defeated Brighton 2-1 at London Colney, in a pre-season friendly.

Caitlin Foord opened the scoring with a low driven finish, assisted by Jordan Nobbs on the break, before Foord scored her 2nd goal and advantage for AWFC with a curling effort into the bottom corner.

Brighton pulled one back with a free kick, but Arsenal maintained control to secure the win.

Honours:

W-League Premiership: 2010/11, 2013/14

W-League Championship: 2012/13, 2018/19

Caitlin Foord signs new Arsenal contract! | Exclusive interview

Caitlin Foord vs Spurs – WSL 21/22

Michelle Maxwell

