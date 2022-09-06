Focus on Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile)

In recent weeks we have been focussing in on each of the players in the Arsenal Women squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team. Today we focus in on Frida Maanum.

Today we focus in on Frida Maanum (Midfielder No.12)

Born in 1999, in Norway. Midfielder Maanum signed to Arsenal in July 2021, from Swedish side Linköpings. Frida also represents Norway at international level. She made her debut for Norway at just 17 years of age and has since picked up more than 50 caps, most notably scoring against Northern Ireland at Euro 2022.

An all-rounded midfielder Frida can play in a variety of positions and she impressed during her debut season in north London after arriving from Linkoping.

Frida racked up 40 appearances across all competitions with only club captain Kim Little featuring in more games. The Norway international is capable of playing at the base of midfield in a more disciplined role, while also being able to push forward and progress play with her tidy footwork and positive attacking runs.

Honours: Damallsvenskan: 2017

HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Leicester City (4-0) | Nobbs, Miedema, Maanum (2)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyAKoYaztYo

Michelle Maxwell

