Focus on hotshot striker Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile)

In recent weeks we have been focussing in on each of the players in the Arsenal Women squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team. Today we focus in on Stina Blackstenius.

Today we focus in on Stina Blackstenius (Forward, No.25)

Born in 1996, in Vadstena, Sweden. Centre-forward Blacksteiner signed to Arsenal in January 2022, from BK Häcken. Stina also represents Sweden at international level.

With pace, tenacity, and razor-sharp instincts in the penalty area, Stina is highly regarded as one of the best centre-forwards in the world at the age of only 26.

In her first season in England, the Swedish striker made an immediate impact on the team and the scoresheet when she joined Arsenal from BK Häcken, netting 7 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.

A long-time international for her native country Sweden, Stina has two Olympic Silver medals and seven Olympic goals and is her country’s record goal scorer in the competition.

Interview excerpt: https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/fixtures-results/stina-blackstenius-new-arsenal-kit-23998234

Part of the reason the Gunners are confident of winning next season is the immediate partnership that Blackstenius has formed with Vivianne Miedema. Since bringing his compatriot in during January, Jonas Eidevall has tweaked the Arsenal line up to drop Miedema into a slightly deeper number 10 position, while using Blackstenius as a more traditional number nine.

This partnership, affectionately known by Arsenal fans as ‘Vivstenius’ is able to bring the best out of both players, combining Miedema’s more creative leanings with Blackstenius’ finishing expertise, and has already started to pay dividends. The most obvious example of this so far has been in the Gunners’ WSL clash with Manchester United, where Miedema picked up the ball deep in her own half, before firing an inch-perfect for Blackstenius to run on to and turn home.

There is a slight awkwardness as the topic of their partnership is raised with the Swedish striker, not because of any issues, between the pair, but because Miedema is standing just meters away! “He’s asking me to say nice things about her when she’s sat next to me!” Blackstenius chuckles.

“Everyone knows she’s a quality player and the level she plays at,” Blackstenius goes on to add. “It has been nice for me to just play with her and everyone else and I hope we can improve even more in time.”

Miedema is chuffed with the glowing reference from her teammate and laughs as Blackstenius turns to her to make sure she has heard what she had to say.

Honours

Damallsvenskan: 2016, 2020

Svenska Cupen: 2013/14, 2014/15, 2020/21

Stina in fine form with her teammates Brighton Women 0-3 Arsenal Women, with goals from Blackstenius (2) and Mead

Blackstenius – I want to be the best I can be | Arsenal Women

If there´s anything you´d like to know / comment on, then engage in our comments section.

Here at Just Gooner Women, we´d love to hear from you!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….