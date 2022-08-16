Focus on Cancer-survivor Jennifer Beattie (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile)

Over the coming days we will focus in on each of the players in the Arsenal Women squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team.

Return to us daily as we focus in on each of the squad players.

Today we focus in on Jennifer Beattie (Defender)

Scottish born Beattie signed to Arsenal, from Manchester City, in June 2019.

Jen really is a true legend of the Women’s Super League, she has made well over 100 appearances in the competition and provides experience and stability to AWFC youthful backline.

Jen was rewarded with a new contract in the summer of 2022 and in addition to her playing duties, she has taken up a mentoring role with the Arsenal academy this season, working with the next generation of Arsenal talent.

She also contributes her expertise to Arsenal´s commercial and partnerships teams on a regular basis.

Honours:

Women’s Premier League: 2008/09

FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup: 2010/11, 2011/12, 2018/19

Women’s FA Cup: 2010/11, 2012/13, 2016/17, 2018/19

Barclays FA Women’s Super League: 2015/16

W-League Premiership: 2015/16

Jen Beattie signs new Arsenal contract | Exclusive Interview

This is an excellent interview. Jen really is a captivating personality and she is and will continue to be an inspiration for the next generation of Arsenal talent. Go Jen!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mR_iZidDk7s

Jen Beattie | Surviving Cancer, Making It At Arsenal … Jen Beattie of Arsenal and Scotland sits down with The Players Tribune on International Women’s Day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqLXhmCi3_w

If there´s anything you´d like to know / comment on, then engage in our comments section.

Here at Just Gooner Women, we´d love to hear from you!

————————————————————-

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on AWFC!