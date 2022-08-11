Focus on Jordan Nobbs (Beginners Guide to the Arsenal Womens Squad)

Arsenal Womens squad – Focus in on Jordan Nobbs

Today we focus in on Jordan Nobbs

Jordan is the longest-serving player in the first-team squad, she surpassed 250 appearances for the club last season, taking her up to seventh in our all-time list.

A true Arsenal legend who has represented the club with class and quality throughout, she has continually delivered in the big moments of big games and racked up countless ‘iconic’ moments over the years.

Jordan is one of the finest to ever wear the Arsenal shirt.

A hard-working box-to-box midfielder, Jordan contributes in all phases of play and still boasts that same energy from the day she first joined the club back in September 2010, 12 years ago, when she signed from Sunderland.

Honours:

FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division: 2008/09

FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup: 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2017/18

Women’s FA Cup: 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2014/15

Barclays FA Women’s Super League: 2010/11, 2011/12, 2018/19

Jordan really is a true Arsenal legend!

Michelle Maxwell

