Focus on Kim Little (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile)

Today we focus in on Kim Little (Midfielder, No.10)

Born in 1990, Scottish born Kimmy signed for Arsenal in January 2017, from Melbourne City.

Arsenal Women´s Kim Little really is a magician on the ball and the ultimate professional, ‘Kimmy’ reached the landmark of 250 appearances last season and is widely considered to be one of the greatest to ever wear the Arsenal shirt.

With outstanding footwork and a low centre of gravity, Kim is capable of creating chances and scoring in the No. 10 role, while also being able to dictate play from deep, as shown last season alongside Lia Wälti.

With 13 trophies to her name at the club to date, she’s a serial winner, exceptional penalty taker and provides valuable experienced both on and off the pitch.

Honours

SWPL Championship: 2006/07

Scottish Women’s Cup: 2006/07

Premier League Cup: 2006/07

NWSL Shield: 2013/14, 2014/15

W-League Premiership: 2015/16

W-League Championship: 2015/16

Premier League Cup: 2008/09

Premier League Championship: 2008/09, 2009/10

FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup: 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2017/18

Women’s FA Cup: 2008/09, 2010/11, 2012/13

Barclays FA Women’s Super League: 2010/11, 2011/12, 2018/19

Kim Little has rejoined Arsenal in

The former Scotland international represented OL Reign in America from 2014-16. She returned to Arsenal in 2017 to present. In May 2017, Little sustained a rupture to her cruciate ligament during training with Arsenal, missing the better part of the season. On 14 March 2018, in the FA WSL Continental Tyres Cup final, Arsenal defeated Manchester City 1–0 to claim their fifth title.

Little suffered a fracture to a fibula during a 5–0 win against Chelsea in October 2018. The match officials were criticised for failing to send off Chelsea’s Drew Spence, whose “heavy tackle” had injured Little. It was estimated that the injury would prevent her from playing for 10 weeks, but Arsenal won the 2018–19 Super League, their first league championship in seven years.

Little signed a new contract with Arsenal in August 2019. She underwent surgery on an injured foot in February 2020.

Midfielder Little returned to former club OL Reign on a short-term loan in June 2022, until the start of the Arsenal’s Women’s Super League campaign.

Little, 31, played her last game for the OL Reign on 7th August, and returned to Arsenal on 15th August 2022 time for Arsenal’s 2022-23 campaign.

Michelle Maxwell

