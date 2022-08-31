Focus on young star Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile)

In recent weeks we have been focussing in on each of the players in the Arsenal Women squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team. Today we focus in on Laura Wienroither.

Today we focus in on Laura Wienroither (Defender, No.26)

Born in 1999, in Austria. Defender Wienrother signed to Arsenal in January 2022, from Hoffenheim. Laura also represents Austria at international level, with 25 caps already having made her debut back in 2019.

Laura is a very promising young full back and has impressed in each of her appearances with Arsenal to date.

Watching and learning from the experienced Noelle Maritz, Laura has top competition at right back that will only help her to grow and develop as a player over time.

That progress was on show for all to see on the opening night of the Euros when Laura marked England’s Lauren Hemp out of the game, reacting first to every duel and loose ball. Laura already has more than 25 caps to her name having made her debut back in 2019.

Michelle Maxwell

