Focus on Leah Williamson (Beginners guide to the Arsenal Womens squad)

Williamson is one of the finest ball-playing defenders in world football, Leah is a real success story from Arsenal´s Centre of Excellence.

Born in 1997, Leah signed for Arsenal´s Centre of Excellence at the tender age of 9 years old.

With an outstanding passing range and the ability to evade pressure with the drop of a shoulder, Arsenal Women´s No. 6 can influence the ball like the most cultured of midfielders, all while loving the dark arts of the game and having an uncanny knack of being in the right place at the right time.

Leah’s game has progressed to a new level under Jonas Eidevall, and that was on show for all to see at Euro 2022, as she captained England Lionesses to success in the final against Germany after keeping four clean sheets in six games.

Honours:

FA Women’s League Cup: 2014/15, 2017/18

Women’s FA Cup: 2013/14, 2015/16

Barclays FA Women’s Super League: 2018/19

UEFA Women’s Euros: 2022

Leah Williamson on winning the Euros and looking forward to a changed women´s game:

Leah Williamson on Life in the Academy:

