Focus on Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Womens squad Player Profile) (plus video)

Today we focus in on Lotte Wubben-Moy (Defender)

Born in 1999, Londoner Lotte Wubben-Moy is a product of Arsenal Centre of Excellence and a Gooner through and through. Lotte gives her all every time she steps onto the pitch and is fast growing into a key part of Arsenal Women first-team squad.

Lotte re-signed for Arsenal Women in September 2020, from American team North Carolina Tar Heels.

The England international made her debut for the club in 2015 at just 16 years of age, before moving to the University of California to further her education, both on and off the pitch.

Lotte returned to north London in September 2020, and has since provided a strong aerial presence to Arsenal Women´s backline, at both ends of the pitch, mixed in with an impressive passing range and ability to read the game. Arsenal Women´s No 3 was part of the England squad that won the Euro 2022 trophy but didn’t get to play.

Honours:

FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup: 2014/15

Women’s FA Cup: 2015/16

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy talks through her journey so far – viewing football as art, playing for the club she loves and aspirations for her career, courtesy of The Players Tribune.

Arsenal Fan Lotte Wubben Moy Living The Dream After Last-Minute Champions League Equaliser

Michelle Maxwell

