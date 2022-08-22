Focus on keeper Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile)

Today we focus in on Manuela Zinsberger (Goalkeeper, No.1)

Born in 1995, Austrian born Manu signed for Arsenal in May 2019, from Bayern Munich.

Since joining the Arsenal Women from Bayern Munich in May 2019, Manuela has been on a constant trajectory of development, with the 2021/22 season proving to be her very best season in the Arsenal shirt so far.

Our No. 1 picked up the WSL’s Golden Glove award after keeping a remarkable 13 clean sheets, and her distribution makes her a vital part of our build-up play too. Manu also carried her fine form into Euro 2022, saving 11 of the 14 shots she faced for Austria.

A real character and personality in the dressing room, Manu is loved by her teammates at club and country.

Honours

ÖFB Frauenliga: 2009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13

ÖFB Ladies Cup: 2009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12

Bundesliga: 2014/15, 2015/16

Manuela Zinsberger vs Man City 2021/22 season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvput-mgIIk

AUSTRIA Inside View: Zinsberger with Austrian teammates, on playing in the Womens Euros 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-Vjjb8llWs

Michelle Maxwell

