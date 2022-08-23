Focus on defender Noelle Maritz (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile)

Over the coming days we will focus in on each of the players in the Arsenal Women squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team.

Today we focus in on Noelle Maritz (Defender, No.16)

Born in California in 1995, Swiss defender Maritz signed to Arsenal in July 2020, from VfL Wolfsburg. Noelle also represents Switzerland at international level.

An energetic and experienced full back, Defender Noelle is one of the WSL´s most unsung heroes.

Since arriving from Wolfsburg in 2020, the Switzerland international has gained a reputation as one of the best one-on-one defenders in the game, delivering solid defensive performances week in, week out.

As a central defender, Noelle is the perfect full back to have by your side thanks to her ability to track runners both physically and mentally and leave no space in behind. Noelle is the ultimate ‘big game’ player, consistently marking some of the finest attackers in the world out of the game.

Noelle signed a new contract with Arsenal in May 2022.

In total, the 26-year-old Swiss international has made 49 appearances for the club, scoring two goals along the way.

“I’m really happy – it’s amazing,” said Noelle. “I think we have a really good group of girls and the staff is really good. I think everybody has the ambition to take it to the next level and the club is really pushing for it. Hopefully in the future we can make a big step in that direction.”

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall said: “I’m delighted that Noelle has signed a new contract here. She has a great deal of experience of competing at the highest level in Europe and has proven herself as a key player here with us. I know she can continue to make a big contribution and am looking forward to the future.”

Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said: “Noelle has been an important member of our squad ever since she joined us in 2020, so we are very pleased to announce that she has agreed a new contract here. We look forward to watching her in an Arsenal jersey for seasons to come.”

Honours

National Liga A: 2011/12, 2012/13

Swiss Women’s Cup: 2011/12, 2012/13

Bundesliga: 2013/14, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20

DFB Pokal: 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20

UEFA Women’s Champions League: 2013/14

