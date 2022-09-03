Focus on our very own ‘Manadona’ – Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile)

In recent weeks we have been focussing in on each of the players in the Arsenal Women squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this fantastic team. Today is our last Focus In On article, for the time being, as we’ve covered the whole Arsenal Womens squad now, ahead of the start of the 2022/23 Barclays Women´s Super League

We hope you enjoy today’s Focus In On Mana Iwabuchi (Midfielder, No. 23)

Born in 1993, in Tokyo, Japan. Mana signed to Arsenal in June 2021, from Aston Villa.

Iwabuchi is one of the most technically gifted players in Arsenal Women´s team, Mana is simply a joy to watch when she’s in full flow.

At a height of only 5ft 1in tall, Mana is the smallest player in the Arsenal squad, but more than makes up for it with her close ball control, creativity and eye for a great pass. Mana likes to play football ‘the Arsenal way’ too, always keeping the ball on the ground and looking to play quick one-twos with her teammates.

Mana won the World Cup with Japan in 2011 at just 18 years of age and has now received more than 80 caps. She won Asian Young Footballer of the Year in 2008 and 2009 and was named MVP in the 2018 Asian Cup.

Mana Iwabuchi has been the face of Japanese women’s football since her mid-teens. Affectionally nicknamed ‘Manadona’ due to her slight stature and her ability to slalom between opponents, she came to prominence at an early age and has maintained her standing in Japan.

Honours:

Frauen-Bundesliga: 2014–15, 2015–16

Nadeshiko League: 2007, 2008, 2010

Nadeshiko League Cup: 2007, 2010, 2012

Empress’s Cup: 2008, 2009

FIFA Women’s World Cup: 2011

AFC Women’s Asian Cup: 2018

‘ARSENAL JUST FITS ME AS A PLAYER’ ARSEBLOG EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MANA IWABUCHI – an excellent in-depth interview with Tim Stillman.

https://arseblog.news/2022/02/arsenal-just-fits-me-as-a-player-arseblog-exclusive-interview-with-mana-iwabuchi/

HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs PSV (3-1) | Champions League | Iwabuchi (2), Miedema

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-I5UVYnO7g

If there´s anything you´d like to know / comment on, then engage in our comments section.

Here at Just Gooner Women, we´d love to hear from you!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….