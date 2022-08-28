Focus on Steph Catley (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile)

In recent weeks we have been focussing in on each of the players in the Arsenal Women squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team. Today we focus in on Steph Catley.

Today we focus in on Steph Catley (Defender, No.7)

Born in 1994, in Melbourne, Australia. Defender Catley signed to Arsenal in July 2020, from Melbourne City FC. Steph also represents Australia at international level.

Arsenal left-back Catley signed a new contract with Arsenal in July 2022. When the Australian international first joined the Gunners in 2020 she was hampered by injuries during her 2020/21 season.

Catley emerged during the 2021/22 campaign as a crucial part of the Gunners back four under Jonas Eidevall.

Steph also has stunning delivery capability – she stepped up in 2021/22 to deliver her best performances to date in the Arsenal shirt.

With two goals and six assists from 28 starts last term, she built up a strong relationship with Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord down the left wing, while maintaining her expertise in one-on-one situations.

The 28-year-old Australian international has since gone on to make 41 appearances for the club, scoring one goal – a magnificent free-kick against HB Koge in the Champions League in November 2021.

Steph told Arsenal.com: “It feels absolutely incredible. I’ve been here for two years now, and I’ve made some incredible friendships and I feel right at home here. I’ve been through some tough times and some great times, and I feel that I’m growing so much as a person and as a player. I’m just happy to call Arsenal home for another few years.”

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall said: “Steph is one of the best players in the world in her position, so it’s fantastic news that she has signed a new contract. She’s played an integral role this season for us, making big contributions in both defence and attack, so we’re very pleased that she will be staying with us for the coming years.”

Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said: “We are delighted that Steph has agreed a new contract with us. Steph is in the prime of her career and has proven herself to be a key player for us since joining back in 2020. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the future.”

Honours

W-League Premiership: 2015/16, 2019/20

W-League Championship: 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20

The 28-year-old Australian international has since gone on to make 41 appearances for the club, scoring one goal – a magnificent free-kick against HB Koge in the Champions League in November 2021.

Catley in her own words, courtesy of ArsenalWFC:

If there´s anything you´d like to know / comment on, then engage in our comments section.

Here at Just Gooner Women, we´d love to hear from you!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….