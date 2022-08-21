Focus on Teyah Goldie (Arsenal’s youngest Women squad Player)

Over the coming days we will focus in on each of the players in the Arsenal Women squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team.

Today we focus in on Teyah Goldie (Defender, No.29)

Born in 2004, Teyah Doreen Bliss Goldie is the youngest member of Arsenal´s first-team squad (and by a good distance too). Teyah signed her first professional contract on her 18th birthday in June 2022.

Another very exciting talent from Arsenal´s Centre of Excellence, the London-born defender was sent out on loan to Watford last season and starred in central midfield due to her composure on the ball and impressive passing range.

Teyah first joined Arsenal´s youth academy at the tender age of six in 2011, working her way up through the ranks before making her first-team debut off the bench in our 10-0 FA Cup win over Gillingham on 18 April 2021.

In total, she has made six appearances for Arsenal´s first team so far, including a substitute appearance in our UEFA Women’s Champions League clash with Okzhetpes in August 2021.

Teyah joined Championship side Watford on a dual-registration agreement in January 2022 and won the club’s Player of the Month award for February, before a knee injury curtailed her 2021/22 campaign.

“It feels unbelievable to finally be signing with the club that I love and that I’ve been with all my life almost,” said Teyah. “I’m absolutely delighted. I don’t think I can really put it into words. It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of and now it’s become a reality – I just can’t wait to get going. I’m a Gooner myself so to actually sign here, for the club that I love and support, is just incredible.”

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall added: “It’s great news that Teyah has signed her first professional contract with us. Our academy has a long tradition of producing talented players for the first team and we all believe that Teyah has the potential to follow that path.”

Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said: “We’re delighted that Teyah has committed her future to us through her first professional contract. She has shown impressive development in recent years and follows the likes of Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy in coming through our renowned academy and into the first-team set-up, where we have high hopes for her future progression.

Michelle Maxwell

