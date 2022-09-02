Focus on top midfielder Lia Walti (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile)

In recent weeks we have been focussing in on each of the players in the Arsenal Women squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team. Today we focus in on Lia Walti.

Today we focus in on Lia Walti (Midfielder No.12)

Born in 1993, in Switzerland. Midfielder Walti signed to Arsenal in July 2018, after spending 5 years at Turbine Potsdam in the Women´s German Bundesliga

An experienced midfielder with quality in abundance, Lia is a natural leader both on and off the pitch.

Composed in possession and calculated in her defensive work, the Switzerland captain is one of the first names on Arsenal’s team sheet and plays a vital role in their build-up play. In fact, she’s so talented with both feet that she completed more passes in the WSL last season with her ‘weaker’ left foot than her stronger right!

Walti is set to make her 100th appearance for Arsenal Women in this campaign and has become a real Gooner fan favourite for the consistency in her performances.

Honours:

Barclays FA Women’s Super League: 2018/19

Women’s Nationalliga A: 2010/11

Arsenal Women´s Lia Walti introduction:

https://www.arsenal.com/video/introducing-lia-walti

Lia Wälti wins Swiss Female Player of The Year 2021 [ENGLISH SUBTITLES]

Michelle Maxwell

