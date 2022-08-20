Focus on Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women squad Player Profile) A True superstar

Over the coming days we will focus in on each of the players in the Arsenal Women squad, hopefully helping to build your knowledge of this astounding team.

Today we focus in on Vivianne Miedema (Forward, No.11)

Born in 1996, Netherlands-born Vivianne Miedema signed for Arsenal in June 2017, from Bayern Munich.

Vivianne showed her amazing talent qickly and set new standards last season. In September 2021 she scored her 100th Arsenal goal (from just 110 games!), hitting the milestone with a hat-trick away to Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Vivianne also broke the Netherlands all-time scoring record at the age of 22. Heading into the current 2022/23 season, she also holds the record for the most goals in a single WSL game (6), the most goals in a single season (22) and the most goals in WSL history (74). That´s a lot of records!

But she’s so much more than just a goal scorer. Vivianne played as a No. 10 last season, returning to her ‘natural’ position as a youngster before being converted into a forward, and it’s clear to see why with her outstanding vision and passing range.

Honours:

Bundesliga: 2014/15, 2015/16

FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup: 2017/18

Barclays FA Women’s Super League: 2018/19

UEFA Women’s Euro: 2017

All 100 of Vivianne Miedema’s Arsenal goals! Since joining Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 Vivianne has since scored 117 goals in just 144 games.

Vivianne Miedema signs new Arsenal contract! | The Big Interview June 2022

If there´s anything you´d like to know / comment on, then engage in our comments section.

Here at Just Arsenal Women, we´d love to hear from you!

Michelle Maxwell