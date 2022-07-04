Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are not trying to sign former Gunner Serge Gnabry this summer, despite his current situation.

The German international has just 12 months remaining on his current contract with Bayern Munich, and has supposedly turned down a number of offers from his current club to extend that deal.

The above has led to a number of rumours of offers for his signature, with our name a regular to pop up in connection with a move due to our previous time together in north London, but Fabrizio Romano insists that he is not amongst the players we are chasing at present.

Understand Arsenal are not working to sign Serge Gnabry. He’s not in the list, as things stand – Arsenal are now focused on different targets. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Gnabry has FC Bayern new contract proposal still available – no decision made yet on player side. pic.twitter.com/TYSVCjsB4D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022

Maybe the fact that we failed to earn Champions League football means that we don’t have the means to convince him to return, and are simply not wasting our time, but I would have thought that he should have been high on our radar if a deal felt possible.

Gnabry would have been an improvement on Raphinha, who no longer seems to be his way to the Emirates this summer. He is an explosive forward with a keen eye for goal, who can play anywhere in attack.

It feels as though we have been acting quickly in the market so far, with Gabriel Jesus expected to be announced any day now, but it is unclear who else, other than Lisandro Martinez, that we are working on signing after seemingly missing out on Raphinha.

