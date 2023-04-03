Folarin Balogun advised to just concentrate on his game

Folarin Balogun, the young talented Arsenal player eligible to represent England, the United States, and Nigeria, recently withdrew from the England U21 squad due to injury. However, he was later spotted with the USMNT in Orlando, sparking speculation about his international future.

Ahead of a game against Leeds, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Balogun’s performance and advised him to remain focused on his current form, rather than being distracted by external factors. Arteta highlighted Balogun’s phenomenal performance throughout the season, which has helped him score 17 goals in Ligue 1, making him the third-highest scorer behind Jonathan David and Kylian Mbappe.

When asked about his advice for Balogun, Arteta said that he should continue doing what he has been doing, and the success will follow naturally. He urged Balogun to focus on the present and not to be swayed by anything else. Arteta emphasized that Balogun’s hard work and dedication to the team had paid off, and he should maintain the same approach in the future.

Despite Balogun’s eligibility for several national teams, it remains unclear which team he will ultimately choose to represent. However, his impressive performance has undoubtedly caught the attention of many, including Gareth Southgate, and it is expected that he will have a bright future in the sport.

Overall, Balogun’s withdrawal from the England U21 squad due to injury may have disappointed some, but his performance this season have been exceptional at Reims, and Arteta’s advice is likely to motivate him to continue delivering great results for his team.