Folarin Balogun gives his reaction to making his USA debut

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has made his debut for the United States national team after switching his international allegiance from England. Balogun had a successful loan spell with Reims in Ligue 1 and felt overlooked by England despite his strong performances.

He expressed his pride in representing the United States in their 3-0 victory over Mexico. Although he did not score in the match, he was pleased with the team’s win.

Balogun’s decision to switch national teams allows him to pursue his international career with the US, and he will be hoping to contribute to their future successes.

Speaking about his feelings following the match, Balogun said via the Daily Mail:

‘It’s a proud moment for me and my family, they were here watching. I’m delighted to make my debut, it’s something I’ve been waiting for a long time.

‘On top of that it’s always good to get the win.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun had a superb season in France, but it is not enough for him to be a regular at the Emirates next season.

It is good that he is also now involved in international football, but we should not keep him if there is a good offer for his signature.

Scoring for fun in France is different from the Premier League and Balogun might flop if we keep him in our squad next season.

