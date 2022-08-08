Folarin Balogun reacts to his Ligue 1 debut for Reims

Folarin Balogun was delighted to have made his debut after scoring for his loan club Reims, but the Arsenal man wants to focus on winning matches for his team.

The England under21 star has just joined the Ligue 1 club as he is not the first or second choice striker at Arsenal.

He needs to develop his game and spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Middlesbrough.

A move to France is a bold step, but he knew he had to make it to help himself develop his career further.

The striker made an instant impression on fans when he scored his side’s only goal in a 4-1 loss to Olympique Marseille.

That goal would have helped him to settle his nerves and he will be keen to score even more

After the match, he took to his Twitter account and tweeted:

“Ligue 1 debut, not the result we wanted but we’ll fight to improve”

Balogun is highly-rated at Arsenal and he needed to go out on loan to further his development.

Reims is perfect for him because they needed a young striker to help them fill the void left behind by Hugo Ekitike.

He will certainly return to the Emirates more mature at the end of this season.

