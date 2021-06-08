Folarin Balogun set to join Arsenal first team squad next season (plus video)

Arsenal youngster will ‘compete with the rest’

There are a few young players whose contract extension is celebrated by the supporters even if they had barely featured in the first team.

When Arsenal reportedly extended the contract of Folarin Balogun, the club’s faithful sighed in relief, while the interested suitors sighed in agony. That tells you a lot about the talent the 19-year-old possesses.

The striker has 29 goal involvements for Arsenal’s U23 team in 49 appearances. That figure is even more exceptional in the U18s level where the 19-year-old has an astonishing 46 goal involvements in just 41 appearances.

I'm fully expecting a Folarin Balogun breakthrough season, next season. A player who has all the attributes to be a world class striker in years to come. He's a pace demon, positioning is really good, technique is amazing and shooting in phenominal. | #AFC https://t.co/ysdFqpFN9s — Hale End Stats (@HaleEndStats) June 6, 2021

It doesn’t stop there. Last season, he recorded 0.5 goal involvements per match for the first team, which is an impressive number for a player who is still a teenager.

If the Red and White’s didn’t boast a lot of options at center-forward position, he might have already played more than he has. But that situation can change in the next campaign as Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are expected to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Football.London’s Chris Wheatley on his Twitter handle said that Balogun is set to be in and around the first-team action from the start.

Expectation is that Flo Balogun will compete for a place in the Arsenal first team next season. Will be assessed in pre-season and 'compete for a place with the rest'. 🔴 #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 7, 2021

The news was welcomed by the fanbase, who already have huge expectations for the teen. Although the Gunners have been linked to several names for the center-forward position, Balogun is clearly considered a player who can be a long-term successor of the prolific Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Next season, the American-born English will have many more chances to show the world as to exactly why he is being regarded so highly by the Arsenal fans.

Yash Bisht