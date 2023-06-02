Folarin Balogun wants first team football not another loan

According to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is currently assessing his options as the summer transfer window approaches.
Sheth suggests that the 21-year-old, who had a highly successful loan spell at Stade Reims in Ligue 1, scoring 21 goals in 38 games, may push for a departure from Arsenal later in the summer.
Balogun’s desire is to secure a position as a team’s primary striker, and he is not particularly inclined towards spending another season out on loan.
It is important to note that Balogun still has two years remaining on his contract with Arsenal, so the final decision regarding his future will be made by the club.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Balogun could be something special and it will be a great shame if he moves to another club and becomes one of those players that we look back on with regret.
While it is up to the club to keep or sell one thing is for certain, if the report is accurate, is that he will refuse to go out on loan and the question that arises then is, will it be fair to keep a player in the squad against his wishes?
Excellent Article. He is however, Undervalued by Arsenal at £30 million. If he was a 21 year old Barcelona or PSG player who had scored 20 goals he would be valued at £80 million. Because he plays for ( haven’t got a clue how to sell ) Arsenal, he is undervalued at £30 million. Why do Arsenal sell their players so cheaply? They need a new salesman to sell both Teirney and Balogun at £60 million each including the addons. Or at least a high percentage sell on clause or a cheap buy back option.
Why are there no posts of readers opinion printed? This is unusual for justarsenal to disappoint its readers of maybe it’s just a tech issue? I hope I am wrong.
This situation is caused by keeping Eddie instead of letting Balogun be the reserve striker in the past season so we could see what he’s got.
Now we are stuck with 2 below par strikers and a 3rd striker wondering why he didn’t get a shot with Eddie being average and now starting to doubt his future at Arsenal.
It’s no secret that MA either wants you to be starter or you’ll rot on the bench. Theres already been an article with the FACTS of lack of rotation. So why would you want to try prove yourself when you’re unlikely to even get a genuine chance?
If you knew you’d get a chance then you wouldn’t mind but if you are unsure you are going to get a chance you’ll want some assurances naturally.
@ PJ-SA
Exactly on that point of rotation (or lack of), I think he is going to be sold despite it being a PR disaster for US owners selling a USA international striker.