Folarin Balogun wants first team football not another loan

According to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is currently assessing his options as the summer transfer window approaches.

Sheth suggests that the 21-year-old, who had a highly successful loan spell at Stade Reims in Ligue 1, scoring 21 goals in 38 games, may push for a departure from Arsenal later in the summer.

Balogun’s desire is to secure a position as a team’s primary striker, and he is not particularly inclined towards spending another season out on loan.

It is important to note that Balogun still has two years remaining on his contract with Arsenal, so the final decision regarding his future will be made by the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun could be something special and it will be a great shame if he moves to another club and becomes one of those players that we look back on with regret.

While it is up to the club to keep or sell one thing is for certain, if the report is accurate, is that he will refuse to go out on loan and the question that arises then is, will it be fair to keep a player in the squad against his wishes?

