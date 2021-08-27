Folarin Balogun’s progress gets rewarded with maiden England Under21 callup

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun has been rewarded for his promotion to Mikel Arteta’s first team with an England Under21 call-up, reports The Daily Mail.

The striker was close to leaving Arsenal at the end of last season, but the Gunners convinced him to stay and gave him a new contract.

They have now promoted him to their first-team squad and he started the first match of the season against Brentford while being a second-half substitute in the game against Chelsea.

Arteta is keeping his promise to field him more often in this campaign and he may have moved ahead of Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order at the Emirates already.

The Gunners will look to give him more chances as the season moves on, even though he might not start their next match against Manchester City, tomorrow.

Under-21 boss, Lee Carsley, has now handed him a call-up to the England youth squad for the games against Romania and Kosovo.

He also handed a fresh call-up to Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Cole Palmer of Manchester City.

Balogun isn’t the only Arsenal player called up with Emile Smith Rowe and Tyreece John-Jules, who is on loan at Blackpool, also handed call-ups.