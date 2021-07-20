Follow all 8 of our Arsenal Ladies playing at the Tokyo Olympics

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is this Friday, but the women’s football will start a few days earlier.

Unlike the men’s tournament, there are zero age restrictions for the female squads meaning managers have been able to pick some of the best talent around.

Great Britain have registered a team for only the second time, the previous being when London were hosts in 2012.

There are several Gunners who are about to become Olympians, 8 have been called up in final squads of 22.

Great Britain

Kim Little

It’s been controversial how English heavy the group is, but they will be captained by only one of the two Scottish internationals included.

Kim has already played at an Olympics.

For her country she drops deep, but with better players around her she should play in attacking role similar to her club.

Leah Williamson

The face of our marketing team. Leah can play in a back three or 4 and defence or midfield. She has been at Arsenal since the age of 9.

Lottie Wubben Moy

Only made international debut in February.

Is one 4 on a standby list

Japan

Mana Iwabuchi

Arsenal’s newest acquisition. She has 35 goals in 77 caps.

Holland

Miedema – regarded as the best striker in the women’s game.

The all-time leading scorer in the FA WSL and for her country

Has an incredible 229 goals in 251 clubs games. Her international tally is 73 in 96.

Australia

Lydia Williams

Currently our second choice but Australia’s number one since 2005.

She has had many plaudits outside of Europe.

Moved to London due to the growth of the game in Europe.

Catlin Foord

As a youngster won numerous titles and personal awards in Australia but struggled to translate that form first to America, then England.

It looks like the striker may have settled, 12 goals in 25 games her best ever goal return.

Steph Catley

Named Australia’s best player in 2020, it convinced Arsenal to sign the defender.

Injuries meant she hasn’t played much for Arsenal, but she is quality.

——————————————-

12 countries are drawn in 3 groups of 4 with the top two advancing to the knockout stages.

They will joined by the 2 best third place sides – which is a horrible rule!

If you want to follow the girls, GB kick off against China at 8-30 Wednesday morning, Miedema’s Holland play Zambia at 12-00 the same day and our Australian representatives play New Zealand at 12-30.

A chance to get a look at new signing Iwabuchi arrives at 11-30 when Japan host Canada.

Good luck are Arsenal Olympians!

Dan

