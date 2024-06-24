Following Australian tour success, it’s Arsenal Women’s 1st ever USA tour! Got your tickets Gooners?

Arsenal Women will be in Washington D.C. from 15th-26th August 2024, with friendly matches arranged against National Women’s Soccer League side Washington Spirit and fellow Barclays Women’s Super League team, and arch London rivals, Chelsea – who will be under the new management of ex-Lyon manager Sonia Bonpastor.

Jonas Eidevall and the Arsenal Women squad pre-season tour to the USA follows a very successful trip to Australia which rounded off the 2023/24 season. Arsenal’s first-ever match there had 42,120 supporters in attendance to watch our Gunners beat A-League All Stars Women 1-0, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. There were also over 5,000 supporters who attended an open training session at AAMI Park in Melbourne during the trip – attended by one of our Just Arsenal writers, who met none other than Alessia Russo!

Managing Director Richard Garlick said: “To take our women’s team to the US for the first time on tour is another sign of great progress.

“We know from our recent trip to Australia that the interest and love for Arsenal Women stretches far and wide. We want to build on that and bring our US supporters closer to the club. We look forward to our visit and building strong foundations for a momentous season ahead, which will see more women’s games come to Emirates Stadium.”

The squad for the USA tour has yet to be announced.

