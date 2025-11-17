Foord frustrated after Arsenal Women’s goalless draw in North London Derby

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Caitlin Foord of Arsenal looks on during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on November 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Arsenal Women could not find the back of the net against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon and Caitlin Foord did not hide her frustrations after the game. It was largely one way traffic on Sunday afternoon as the Gunners made the short trip to Brisbane Road. After dominating the encounter and every stat possible, the girls could not manage to score against a resolute Tottenham defence. The draw has all but ended their title push this season as they now find themselves eight points off Manchester City at the summit.

Reflecting on the encounter after the match, Caitlin Foord did not hide her frustrations over the failure to secure all three points, but she did credit Spurs for putting up a good fight. She said via Arsenal: “It is frustrating. We came here to get the three points. Everyone worked to try to do that and we just were not able to do it today.

“But credit the Spurs. They made it difficult. They got numbers back and we just could not find the end product today.

“Just one goal goes in and then there will be a few more to follow. But we could have done with a little bit of luck, something to fall our way. But we were not able to get it today. So all down to Wednesday now.”

Arsenal’s attacking concerns grow

The goalless draw is their second of the WSL campaign and it will only bring the attack further into question. There will be mounting pressure on Renée Slegers to turn Arsenal’s fortunes around after the draw. The Gunners are now winless in three matches, while they have only won three of their last ten matches in all competitions. Their inconsistency in the final third has become a growing concern at a crucial stage of the season.

Tough fixtures ahead for Slegers’ side

The Gunners will barely have enough time to regroup as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast. Real Madrid await in the UEFA Women’s Champions League fourth round on Wednesday and the team will go in search of their second win of the season. Defeats to OL Lyon and Bayern Munich have placed them in a precarious position, so winning their next few fixtures will be imperative if they are to finish within the top twelve.

Let’s hope Arsenal men get a better result against our arch North London rivals when they face off at the Emirates next Sunday.

Benjamin Kenneth

