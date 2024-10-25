Foord thinks Mead would make best future Arsenal Women manager. What about you?

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Caitlin Foord of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women at Emirates Stadium on May 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Caitlin Foord was named Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month for September. Caitlin seemed to fly off the starting blocks in September, and was joint Arsenal Women top scorer in September, alongside Frida Maanum.

Foord scored four goals in one game during Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League qualifier against Rangers. This was Foord’s first-ever hat-trick for Arsenal, since joining the squad in January 2020. Foord also assisted Frida Maanum in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over BK Hacken.

🥇 Our Player of the Month for September… Congratulations, @CaitlinFoord 👏 pic.twitter.com/lD0Y4deqdk — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 18, 2024

In the latest Arsenal Women programme interview, Caitlin Foord does a long, and very interesting interview covering her early career, coaching, influences and more.

When asked ‘Who in the current squad would make the best manager in future and why?’ Foord chose Beth Mead, saying:

“There are a lot of people who could be coaches here. I feel like Beth would be a good coach. She’s able to be serious but also bring the fun elements to coaching and make sure that football is still enjoyable. I’d enjoy playing under Beth!”

Just for fun, Who in the current Arsenal Women squad, who do you think would make the best manager in future and why?’

I kinda’ agree with Caitlin on Beth Mead, but I think Lotte Wubben-Moy and Katie McCabe could be great contenders too!

Michelle M

