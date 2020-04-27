Football could be played without fans for up to six months

Gary Neville has urged everyone involved in football to be prepared for the game to be played behind closed doors for the next six months.

Football league’s around the world have been halted by the coronavirus pandemic that has swept through every country on the planet.

They suspended the Premier League early last month after Mikel Arteta was diagnosed with the virus.

However, the Spaniard has since recovered and the Premier League has been looking for a way to complete this campaign.

The Premier League is looking to resume full training at the end of next month, with matches getting underway in June. However, there is little hope that fans will be able to watch their team play in the actual stadium.

The government social distancing measure could see fans remaining at home and watching the matches on TV for a while, and Neville claims that it could be up to six months.

The former Manchester United player says that fans and even the players have to brace themselves for the change.

Neville said as quoted by the Mail: ‘It’s going to be strange.

‘It’s an awful experience when you’re used to playing in front of big crowds. The Premier League lives off the stadium experience.

‘But we are going to be playing behind closed doors for months and months and months, probably until next year. We have to get our heads around that. There is no way fans will be in the stadiums in the next 3, 4, 5, 6 months.

‘At this stage, players don’t have any choice but to get their heads around it. At this moment in time, it would be accepted because of the situation we are in.’