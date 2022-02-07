“Football decides that” Manager admits Arsenal target can leave

Brighton manager, Graham Potter has admitted that football will decide if Yves Bissouma will remain at the club amid interest from Arsenal.

The Malian midfielder is one of the Premier League’s top performers in his position.

He has been developing his game well since he joined the Seagulls in 2018 from Lille.

Arsenal needs a midfielder like him in their squad and the Gunners have been linked with a move for him.

Brighton sold Ben White to the Gunners in the summer, but it wasn’t a straightforward deal to pull off.

The Seagulls eventually forced Arsenal to pay very well for the England international.

The South Coast side has been reluctant to sell Bissouma, but Potter appears to suggest he would leave for the right price.

He said via The Daily Mail when asked if the midfielder will remain with the Seagulls: ‘Football decides that. It’s not me. Like Ben, you can speak all you want but if someone’s prepared to pay the money that it is, you have to listen to that.

‘Football decides that and it’s not me talking or Yves talking or Tariq Lamptey talking or Robert Sanchez talking or Adam Webster talking. You’ve got to play, you’ve got to do well and then who knows?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bissouma is made to play for a bigger club than Brighton. Hopefully, that would be Arsenal.

The midfielder will know that a lot of clubs want to sign him, which could make him reject a contract extension from them.

Although we have bolstered our midfield in recent transfer windows, he would be the perfect replacement for the outgoing Mohamed Elneny.