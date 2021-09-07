Football Insider claims Arsenal failed in attempt to re-sign former midfielder this summer

Arsenal are claimed to have failed with an attempt to bring former youth product Glen Kamara back to north London this summer from Rangers.

The Finnish international was one of the standout performers in last season’s Europa League, as well as playing a key role in helping his club to win their first Scottish division title in a decade.

The Gunners were linked to a move to re-sign their former player, who initially moved to the Emirates at the age of 16, and made his sole appearance in the senior side in a 3-0 League Cup defeat in 2015.

While our attempts to bring him back this summer, our efforts fell on deaf ears, and we eventually opted to bring in Albert Sambi Lokonga instead. Kamara may not have taken the result well given that he is reported to be stalling on signing a new deal with the Gers.

The Football Insider claims that Arsenal had prepared a five-year contract for their former player, and that could well be proving as an obstacle for the SPL champions, and should he continue to stall, Arsenal may want to reassess the situation in January.

We are set to lose both Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey to the AFCON early in 2022, and depending on the manager’s thinking regarding Granit Xhaka, Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, we could well be in the market for another CM.

Patrick