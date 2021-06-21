Football Insider claims Arsenal target has agreed terms over a move

Albert Sambi Lokonga is claimed to have agreed a contract with Arsenal ahead of his proposed move to North London, with a fee still to be agreed with Anderlecht.
The Gunners have been strongly linked with the capture of the midfielder, who is currently on standby for Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side.
The 21 year-old is highly rated in his homeland, so much so that he has risen to club captain for the Belgian giants, but the cash-strapped club has been forced to consider his departure.
Arsenal are in need of at least one central midfield addition following the departure of Dani Ceballos to Real Madrid, who enjoyed two seasons with the club on loan before returning to the Spanish capital, while Granit Xhaka is also currently being linked with a possible exit.
The Football Insider also claims that we are closing in on Ben White’s signature also, but it id Lokonga’s deal which is closest to getting over the line at present.
The report insists that a £13 Million bid has already been turned down by Anderlecht, but an improved offer including add-ons is hoped to convince the Purple & White to agree.
Could Lokonga be the ideal partner to bring the best out of Thomas Partey?
Patrick
Happy to see all of our targets are in the 20-25 age group. Buying 30+ player once upon a time is good for experience as we have a really strong group of youngsters coming up. E.g david luiz did a lot to integrate new players and be a dressing room leader but we can get a willian who contributes little to nothing.
Watched a few of his videos on youtube. Seems like he is still quite raw to me, but with proper coaching, discipline, and hard work he can improve and turn out to be a good player.
Hopefully, if signed he will turn out to be good business.
If we get him i dont see us getting camavinga…getting two very young playera to the dame position, one of those very expensive, dont make a Lot of sense, especially taking in account how many places we need to coup, how many players are going and how many Money de hace avalabable (kroenkes factor).
Until now, too many roumors, nothing concrete and se have a lesser team than last season