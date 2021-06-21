Football Insider claims Arsenal target has agreed terms over a move

Albert Sambi Lokonga is claimed to have agreed a contract with Arsenal ahead of his proposed move to North London, with a fee still to be agreed with Anderlecht.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the capture of the midfielder, who is currently on standby for Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side.

The 21 year-old is highly rated in his homeland, so much so that he has risen to club captain for the Belgian giants, but the cash-strapped club has been forced to consider his departure.

Arsenal are in need of at least one central midfield addition following the departure of Dani Ceballos to Real Madrid, who enjoyed two seasons with the club on loan before returning to the Spanish capital, while Granit Xhaka is also currently being linked with a possible exit.

The Football Insider also claims that we are closing in on Ben White’s signature also, but it id Lokonga’s deal which is closest to getting over the line at present.

The report insists that a £13 Million bid has already been turned down by Anderlecht, but an improved offer including add-ons is hoped to convince the Purple & White to agree.

Could Lokonga be the ideal partner to bring the best out of Thomas Partey?

