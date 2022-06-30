Football Insider claims ‘done deal’ on defender’s Arsenal exit

Wayne Veysey (of the Football Insider) has claimed that they have been informed that Daniel Ballard has completed a move to Sunderland on a four-year deal from Arsenal.

The defender was initially believed to be closing in on a move to Burnley, only for the parties to breakdown over personal terms, and he now looks destined to join fellow Championship side Sunderland after their promotion back to England’s second tier.

Ballard has proved to be a consistent performer, most recently with Millwall as well as retaining a regular first-team role for Northern Ireland, but with the likes of William Saliba, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding ahead of him in the pecking order at the Emirates, he now looks set to leave the club.

I would have liked him to have had a shot in pre-season to try and impress Mikel Arteta, but the club clearly decided that he wasn’t quite ready for a first-team squad role, and are ready to allow him to leave.

It remains unclear if a first option or buyback clause has been included in the deal, with some sort of clause believed to have previously been negotiated with Burnley before that move broke down, but we will be following his progress with his new club regardless.

Do you think Ballard has the potential to be a first-team player for Arsenal one day?

Patrick

