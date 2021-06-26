Football Insider told that rumoured Arsenal signing will not be happen

Gabby Agbonlahor doesn’t believe that there is any possibility of Arsenal signing James Maddison from Leicester City.
The Gunners have been linked with a move to try and tempt the England international away from the Foxes this summer, as a possible alternative to Martin Odegaard, who now looks set to stay with Real Madrid for the upcoming campaign.
Agbonlahor doesn’t believe there is anyhope for Arsenal tempting Maddison away however, not only claiming that Leicester can afford to pay better than we can, but goes as far as to say that Leicester are a ‘top-six team’, unlike us…
“I don’t see that happening at all, to be honest,” Agbonlahor told the FootballInsider.
“Leicester are in Europe, Arsenal aren’t. Leicester are a top-six team, Arsenal aren’t. I just don’t see that happening.
“Leicester can pay very big wages, I’ve heard from people there. Maddison will be on very good money and probably more than Arsenal can pay him, to be honest.
“For me, that transfer doesn’t happen. Not one bit.”
There is some rather rash claims here from Agbonlahor, and I while I don’t necessarily believe Maddison’s signing is a likely one, my thoughts are more about the value for money angle, not that we wouldn’t be able to land him.
Arsenal have been at the top of the game for a very long time, and considering the owners are set to invest in the club and supposedly allow us a large transfer budget, I don’t see why we wouldn’t be able to meet a player like Maddison’s wage demands, IF we wanted to…
I’m fine with it. Leicester will make us pay exuberant amounts for Maddison and I rather we use that money for 2 or 3 good players.
We have a Lot of numbers. What we need Is quality..
I hope there is a plan out there and not just rumours. We need players that correspond to that plan…we want Ben white to play with a back 3? Ok, so we dont need a number ten but a more complete cm…if we need to change in a determinated match esr can play as number ten…we want to play back four? Ok, so we need Rb and a back up as a priority. And we need to resolve what we would do with saliba if the white thing Is real…Sell him or keep him. And please stop with those loans with options to buy for the other team, that’s awefull business to us…we are selling cheap AND buying expensive to assamble the team arteta wants…if arteta dont know 100% what Is he doing, following a plan, or if that plan wont work, the damage to these institution will be huge
