Football Insider told that rumoured Arsenal signing will not be happen

Gabby Agbonlahor doesn’t believe that there is any possibility of Arsenal signing James Maddison from Leicester City.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to try and tempt the England international away from the Foxes this summer, as a possible alternative to Martin Odegaard, who now looks set to stay with Real Madrid for the upcoming campaign.

Agbonlahor doesn’t believe there is anyhope for Arsenal tempting Maddison away however, not only claiming that Leicester can afford to pay better than we can, but goes as far as to say that Leicester are a ‘top-six team’, unlike us…

“I don’t see that happening at all, to be honest,” Agbonlahor told the FootballInsider.

“Leicester are in Europe, Arsenal aren’t. Leicester are a top-six team, Arsenal aren’t. I just don’t see that happening.

“Leicester can pay very big wages, I’ve heard from people there. Maddison will be on very good money and probably more than Arsenal can pay him, to be honest.

“For me, that transfer doesn’t happen. Not one bit.”

There is some rather rash claims here from Agbonlahor, and I while I don’t necessarily believe Maddison’s signing is a likely one, my thoughts are more about the value for money angle, not that we wouldn’t be able to land him.

Arsenal have been at the top of the game for a very long time, and considering the owners are set to invest in the club and supposedly allow us a large transfer budget, I don’t see why we wouldn’t be able to meet a player like Maddison’s wage demands, IF we wanted to…

Patrick