Football is back! What are your expectations for Arsenal?

After three months off, football will be back this week as the Premier League looks to conclude this season.

Liverpool has basically already won the Premier League as the Reds are just two wins for them away from winning their first league title in 30 years.

However, Arsenal still has some things to play for as we look to win the FA Cup and to also end this season in a European place.

Mikel Arteta has reinvigorated this team and brought back some confidence among us as fans and we can only hope that they will return to play even better than they did before the break.

As a fan, I hope that we can shock everyone and finish in the top five and of course, that we win the FA Cup.

I do understand that these are lofty expectations, but as a fan, I have nothing but positive expectations for my team especially after seeing how much we improved in the new year.

I hope that we can start with a bang by earning a surprising win at Manchester City this week and then continue from there in our next three games, which will all be away from home.

Looking at this end of the season from a positive angle, what are your expectations?

An article from Ime