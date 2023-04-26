Football Legend joins Arsenal coaching team for UWCL semi-final clash at Emirates by Michelle

Kelly Smith, a legendary figure in English football, has recently taken up a part-time coaching role with Arsenal Women until the end of the season. With an impressive record of 125 goals in 144 games during her time with the Gunners, Smith is considered to be one of the most talented players in the history of women’s football. She played a pivotal role in helping Arsenal secure a historic domestic and European treble during the 2006/2007 season, which is the first and last time Arsenal won the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

After retiring from professional football in 2017, Kelly Smith, now 44 years old, also had a remarkable international career as the second-highest scorer in the history of the England Women’s national team, with 46 goals in 117 appearances. Recently, Smith had rejoined Arsenal to work at the girls’ academy, while completing her UEFA A license earlier this year.

Kelly Smith expressed her thoughts on her new role with Arsenal Women’s coaching staff in an interview with The Times, saying, “After speaking with Jonas [Eidevall, the manager] and Clare [Wheatley, head of women’s football] it was a really easy decision to join the coaching set-up here.

“The club have been really supportive in helping me complete my A License and take the next step in my own post-playing career. It’s an exciting time to become part of this team — we’ve seen over the past few weeks just how resilient and together they are and I’m look forward to working with them more closely on and off the pitch at this key point in the season.

“I love this club and it’s such a great feeling to be wearing the Arsenal badge once more.”

Kelly Smith is expected to be present in the technical area at the Emirates for Arsenal’s second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg on Monday. A record-breaking crowd is expected at the Emirates, with over 50,000 tickets already sold. Attendance could surpass the previous attendance record of 47,367 set in our Gunners’ North London derby triumph over Spurs in September 2022, and it will most certainly set a new UK Women’s Champions League attendance record.

The tie is currently in a balanced position after Arsenal managed to come back from being two goals down, thanks to strikes from Rafaelle and Stina Blackstenius, securing a 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Volkswagen Arena.

This Arsenal legend is a great addition to our Gunners coaching staff, especially ahead of such a crucial fixture. Kelly smith was a key part of the Arsenal team who won the Women’s Champions league back in 2007. She could now, once again, play just as a key role in our Gunners winning the UWCL this season..

