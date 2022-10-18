Football reporter reveals why he thinks Arsenal could win the league

The last two matches have been Arsenal’s hardest of the season if you ask some fans.

They have ground out a 1-0 win against Bodo/Glimt and Leeds United without particularly playing very well.

The last win against the Whites came with a lot of luck and it is a game Leeds will feel they deserved at least a draw from and it would be hard to argue against.

They gave Arsenal a game to remember and even missed a penalty before succumbing to a 1-0 loss.

Arsenal has shown remarkable grit in these two games. Their performance in them as well as the luck they have had makes Daniel Mathews think they truly could win this league.

He writes in his column in The Daily Mail:

“At Elland Road, Mikel Arteta praised his side’s ‘resilience, fight, character and courage’ and there is a swelling body of evidence that this Arsenal team are less fragile than before.

“They are making a habit of winning without playing well, scoring soon after conceding, standing up to tough physical challenges and never settling for less than three points.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Leeds and Bodo shows we have what it takes to have a good season, including some luck which will go a long way to help us.

However, we cannot bank on that and we need to prepare to win more convincingly, because luck runs out whenever it wants.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after nerve-wracking win at of Leeds!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids