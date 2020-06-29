Football returning has not seen that many changes on the pitch

No one can deny that it is a surreal experience watching football these days without the fans, much has changed for sure, however, one thing that does not appear to have changed is the results on the field of play.

The big teams seem to be winning, the teams in relegation trouble continue to perform poorly, which certainly help with football accumulator tips simply because we are not seeing that many surprising results.

Liverpool won the title as expected due to Chelsea beating Man City, Norwich City continues to lose as do West Ham and Aston Villa and despite rustiness and lack of match fitness, nothing has really changed.

The same basically applies throughout Europe, yes there has been the odd surprise but nothing that one did not see prior to the suspension of football throughout Europe.

Arsenal getting beat by Brighton cannot be classed as a shock result because the Seagulls beat the Gunners at the Emirates earlier in the season. Even Tottenham scraping a draw against Man Utd was not totally unexpected.

If Crystal Palace had beaten Liverpool 4-0 and Arsenal humbled Man City then one could have looked at the situation and concluded that lockdown has made a difference but that was not the case.

In Germany Bayern Munich have romped to the title, Juventus are on course to do the same in Italy, Barcelona and Real Madrid are fighting for the title in Spain, not much has changed there either.

One could argue that the better teams were always destined to get back into their stride immediately because of the depth of their squads, and that that they have been helped by the five substitute rule more so than the smaller teams but that is being too simplistic.

Teams that had put more effort into personalised training and starting actual physical training early, like Arsenal, have not seen any difference either.

Arsenal has a big squad and again, there has not been much difference, it really comes down to the actual quality of the players and that is why the teams that were doing well before suspension have returned to winning ways and those that were doing badly have done likewise.

Of course, fitness makes a difference but it is quality that makes the biggest difference no matter the circumstances, that is why Tottenham have had better results since football resumed because they have got their quality players back.